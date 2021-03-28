STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of STEP opened at C$1.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.71. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$94.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well completions and intervention projects.

