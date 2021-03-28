Stellar Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $8.96 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000716 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00057422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006674 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00221982 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00032990 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $485.75 or 0.00880243 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,415 coins and its circulating supply is 22,687,533,569 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

