Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.31

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.31 and last traded at $50.05, with a volume of 54988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 110,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 83,975 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,378,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

