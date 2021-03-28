Status Hits Market Cap of $438.32 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $438.32 million and $80.25 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00023065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.17 or 0.00611740 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00024247 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

Status Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.