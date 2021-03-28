STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $56.02 million and $229,311.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002098 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.99 or 0.00622599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00023109 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

