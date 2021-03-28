Starbase (STAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $757,328.33

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Starbase has a total market cap of $757,328.33 and approximately $785.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 60.8% higher against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Starbase

STAR is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

