Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,903. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.48 and a one year high of $14.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

