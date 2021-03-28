Stamina Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Stamina Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up about 5.3% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stamina Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of Elastic worth $21,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after buying an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,867,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,520,000 after buying an additional 174,836 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,432,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,381,000 after buying an additional 93,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after purchasing an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

Elastic stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.93. 763,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,698. Elastic has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.06.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Also, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,317 shares of company stock valued at $116,362,529. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

