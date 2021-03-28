Stamina Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Stamina Capital Management LP reduced its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,034 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. RingCentral makes up about 3.4% of Stamina Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stamina Capital Management LP’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $13,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at about $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RNG. Truist raised their price objective on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.17.

NYSE RNG traded down $9.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $290.70. 1,304,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,435. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.99 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total value of $1,519,866.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,745.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,099 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,450. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

