Stakinglab Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $2,263.54 and $4.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00040364 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001626 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 227.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.