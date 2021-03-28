STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 1,006,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

