Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 1,607.9% in March

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,600 shares, a growth of 1,607.9% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) by 443.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,158 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Staffing 360 Solutions worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

