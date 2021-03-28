Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Up 1,607.9% in March

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,600 shares, a growth of 1,607.9% from the February 28th total of 44,300 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.83 on Friday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.17.
About Staffing 360 Solutions
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Â- US, Professional Â- US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.
