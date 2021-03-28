St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $367.45

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 367.45 ($4.80) and traded as high as GBX 399 ($5.21). St. Modwen Properties shares last traded at GBX 399 ($5.21), with a volume of 177,545 shares traded.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 395.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 367.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £888.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -0.02%.

In related news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi bought 13,318 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

About St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

