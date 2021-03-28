Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 357,051 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 357,051 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.17% of OGE Energy worth $10,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 697.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 27.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

OGE stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $35.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

