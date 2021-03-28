Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 327,448 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 558,373 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,448 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of BBBY opened at $29.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

