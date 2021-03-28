Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $12.17 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $12,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $238.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.49. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

