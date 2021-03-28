Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $11.63 Million Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $11,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.77 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $99.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.56 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 125.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.