Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 200,277 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 929.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 221,816 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,277 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,945,000 after buying an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,103,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,205,000 after buying an additional 618,752 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,291,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,030,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,623,000 after buying an additional 481,098 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

