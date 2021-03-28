Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,389 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26,603 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of First Solar worth $8,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,902 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Solar by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after buying an additional 470,988 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $22,851,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $1,450,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,620 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 52,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $134,044.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,809.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $57,838.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,839 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,389.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,536 shares of company stock worth $2,845,096 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America cut First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.65.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

