Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 194,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,395,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Campbell Soup as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 35.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 45.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

