Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 254,805 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 260.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,805 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NCLH. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

