Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,033 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $39,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.31 and its 200-day moving average is $291.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $116.00 and a 12-month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

