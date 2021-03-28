Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Short Interest Update

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SPDC remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. Speed Commerce has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
Speed Commerce Company Profile
