Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Short Interest Update

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPDC remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. Speed Commerce has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Speed Commerce alerts:

Speed Commerce Company Profile

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Speed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.