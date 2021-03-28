Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 97.3% from the February 28th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 896,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.33. 530,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,530. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
About Spectrum Global Solutions
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.