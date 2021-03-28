SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $82.85 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

