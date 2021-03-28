SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000.

SPDW stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $22.70 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.75.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

