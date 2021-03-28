SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.19% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.10 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.