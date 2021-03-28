SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,146,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,155 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 24.2% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.93% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $40,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 714.8% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,097. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.

