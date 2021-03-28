SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Holdings Decreased by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,017 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in SP Plus by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP Plus stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. SP Plus Co. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. Analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

