Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.86 and last traded at $4.83. 514,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,611,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

