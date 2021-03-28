South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) to Issue Dividend of $0.91

South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS (NYSE:SJIU) declared a dividend on Friday, March 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.9062 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NYSE:SJIU opened at $38.69 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.89.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries, Inc. CORP UNITS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

