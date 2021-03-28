Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

OTCMKTS:SOLVY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.81. 4,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Solvay has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

