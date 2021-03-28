SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $317.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,404 shares of company stock worth $6,183,496 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $5.72 on Friday, reaching $275.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,625. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $72.80 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

