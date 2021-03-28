Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Trading Up 10.8%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF)’s stock price was up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. Approximately 203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKSBF shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Skanska AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Skanska AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development segments. The Construction segment builds and renovates buildings, industrial facilities, infrastructure projects, and home projects; and executes service-related assignments in areas, such as construction services, and facility operations and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.