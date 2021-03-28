Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €111.40 ($131.06).

SIX2 opened at €108.20 ($127.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.52. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.53. Sixt has a 12-month low of €47.60 ($56.00) and a 12-month high of €115.80 ($136.24).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

