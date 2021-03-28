Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2021 // Comments off

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €111.40 ($131.06).

SIX2 opened at €108.20 ($127.29) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.52. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €91.53. Sixt has a 12-month low of €47.60 ($56.00) and a 12-month high of €115.80 ($136.24).

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.