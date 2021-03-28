Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,139 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,126 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SHI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 782.59 and a beta of 0.79. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.49.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

