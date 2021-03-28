Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Update

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 156.5% from the February 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVBL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 36,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Silver Bull Resources has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

