Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) traded up 8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.35. 7,167 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 2,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Signify alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

Further Reading: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.