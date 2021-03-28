Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It seeks to develop functional cures for chronic diseases through its Shielded Living Therapeutics(TM) platform. The company’s product candidates consist of novel human cells engineered to produce the crucial proteins, enzymes or factors needed by patients living with chronic diseases such as hemophilia, diabetes and lysosomal storage disorders. Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SGTX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sigilon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sigilon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.72.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $457,000.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

