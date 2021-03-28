Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

SWIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after buying an additional 282,622 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after buying an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $3,306,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

