Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Shares Gap Up to $3.14

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $3.28. Sierra Metals shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 1,631 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $525.84 million, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Cooperman Leon G lifted its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 802,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 576,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

