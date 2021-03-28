Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Drops By 91.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 91.6% from the February 28th total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 580,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 144,145 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,195,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,701,000 after buying an additional 446,830 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,971,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,820,000 after acquiring an additional 189,914 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $83.38 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.32 and a 52 week high of $104.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

