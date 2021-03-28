Short Interest in TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Declines By 96.6%

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TTGPF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,653. TT Electronics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.