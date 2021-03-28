Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) Decreases By 75.0%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TLLXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

TLLXY stock remained flat at $$21.89 during trading on Friday. Talanx has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $21.89.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Talanx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.