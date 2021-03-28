Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Decreases By 51.4%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.2 days.

OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $8.14 on Friday. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers lightweight components based on composites for modern day vehicles; composites, such as structural parts, body components, and power train and chassis components, as well as carbon-ceramic brake disks; and specialty graphite solutions to reduce CO2 emissions for vehicles with alternative drives and standard combustion engines, as well as gas diffusion layers under the SIGRACET brand for use in PEM fuel cells for locally emission free mobility.

