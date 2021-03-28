Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Decreases By 51.4%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.2 days.
OTCMKTS SGLFF opened at $8.14 on Friday. SGL Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.
About SGL Carbon
