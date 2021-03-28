Short Interest in SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) Rises By 2,425.0%

SES Solar Inc. (OTCMKTS:SESI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 2,425.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SESI traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,429. SES Solar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.10.

SES Solar Company Profile

SES Solar Inc develops and delivers products in the field of photovoltaic energy in Switzerland. The company offers a range of photovoltaic products, such as solar tiles that comprise standard panels primarily for urban or rural areas, and flat or sloped roofs; and custom/architecturally integrated panels made of glass/glass tedlar, which are used for glazing, light admitting apertures in industrial and residential buildings, as well as for veranda roofs.

