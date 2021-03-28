Short Interest in ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Increases By 254.5%

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ROHCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ROHM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHCY stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ROHM has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.74.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.