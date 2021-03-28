Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Decreases By 92.3%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFRMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. Nufarm has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

About Nufarm

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

