Short Interest in Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Decreases By 92.3%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NFRMY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. Nufarm has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.
About Nufarm
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Nufarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nufarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.