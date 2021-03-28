Short Interest in Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Rises By 1,250.0%

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 1,250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nitches stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17. Nitches has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27.
Nitches Company Profile
