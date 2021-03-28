Short Interest in Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) Decreases By 58.8%

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the February 28th total of 170,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of MAAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. 139,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,661. Montes Archimedes Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

Get Montes Archimedes Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $753,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,030,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,795,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montes Archimedes Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.